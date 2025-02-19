Jack Ryan movie starring John Krasinski begins production with first-look photo

After four action-packed seasons on Prime Video, production has officially begun on the new Jack Ryan movie. A first-look image has been released featuring the one and only John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst. You can check that out below.

The next chapter begins. The Jack Ryan Movie currently in production, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/fSYHz3veOS — Prime Movies (@primemovies) February 19, 2025

In an Instagram post, Krasinski said, “ So. Good. To be. Back! #JackRyanMovie is off and running!!! HUGE thank you to all the inCREDible folks here in Dubai for letting us kickoff in epic fashion in your beautiful city! Here we go!! “

Plot details for the Jack Ryan movie are being kept under wraps, but it will include a few familiar faces from the series. Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) are also set to return as James Greer and Mike November, respectively, as well as Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. New additions include Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal) as an MI6 agent who is essentially Ryan’s British counterpart, as well as Max Beesley (The Gentlemen), Douglas Hodge (The Great), and JJ Feild (Ford v. Ferrari). Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director on Jack Ryan’s second season, is directing the movie from a screenplay by Aaron Rabin, who was a co-executive producer and writer on the final season.