Moses the Black: Omar Epps is set to star in gangland drama with Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Chukwudi Iwuji, with 50 Cent on as an EP

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his production company, G-Unit Film and Television, are executive producing a new gangster drama that’s set to star Omar Epps, who is known for his work in films like Juice and Higher Learning, as well as the shows House and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Epps will star alongside rappers Wiz Khalifa and Quavo, along with actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Day of the Jackal.

According to Deadline, the film will be “a story about a gangster in modern-day Chicago, inspired by the repentance story of the fifth-century saint of the same name.” Epps is set to portray a Chicago gang leader and the lead character, Malik. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa will play a character with the moniker, 2wo-3ree, who is the confident and volatile leader of Malik’s young crew. This will mark the Grammy-nominated rapper’s second movie role after the film Spinning Gold, where he portrayed George Clinton. This will be his first as one of the leads in a movie. Rapper Quavo is tapped to play Straw, who is Malik’s arch-nemesis. All while the title character, St. Moses the Black, will be portrayed by Iwuji. Principal photography is slated to begin sometime later this spring in Chicago.

Moses the Black was written and directed by Yelena Popovic (Man of God). The producers on the film include Alexandros Potter and Popovic for Simeon Faith. Khalifa is also on board as an executive producer through his company, Taylor Gang Films. The film’s star, Omar Epps, is also serving on the project as an executive producer through his production company BrooklynWorks Films.

Simeon Faith is financing Moses the Black alongside the Nick Mirkopoulos Cinematic Fund, which is backed by the Pissios family of Chicago, who are the former owners of Cinespace Film Studios, as well as the Mirkopoulos family of Toronto, who will also be serving as executive producers on the film. This project is the first film scheduled to go into production for the Nick Mirkopoulos Cinematic Fund. The fund is supported by a network of cinephiles and investors, which includes the aforementioned Pissios and Mirkopoulos families.



