Mother’s Instinct trailer: Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain thriller is a remake of 2018 Belgian film

Mothers’ Instinct , a remake of the 2018 Belgian film Duelles, went into production back in May of 2022, with Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – who also happen to be close friends in their personal lives – in the lead roles. Once filming had wrapped, Hathaway revealed that her role in the film was the hardest she had ever played, as it tapped into her own worst fear. Unfortunately, a release date for Mothers’ Instinct still hasn’t been announced, but that information must be coming down the line soon, because Studiocanal UK has gone ahead and released a trailer for the film. You can check that out in the embed above, and a newly unveiled poster can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Duelles won nine Magritte Awards (the Belgian equivalent of the Oscars), including Best Film and Best Director. It currently holds the record for the most Magritte Awards won by a single film. Duelles director Olivier Masset-Depasse is also at the helm of this English-language telling of the story, which was scripted by Sarah Conradt-Kroehler (50 States of Fright: 13 Steps to Hell (Washington)). Here’s the synopsis: Set in the early ‘60s, best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) both live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond and a psychological battle of wills begins as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.

Hathaway and Chastain are joined in the cast by Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person In The World).

Anton fully financed Mothers’ Instinct, which was produced by Hathaway and Chastain, as well as Paul Nelson of Mosaic, Jacques-Henri Bronckart, and Kelly Carmichael, Chastain’s producing partner at her Freckle Films banner. Anton’s founder and CEO Sébastien Raybaud oversaw the project with John Zois, the company’s President of Production.

