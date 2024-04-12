Interstellar gets an IMAX and 70MM re-release to commemorate its 10th anniversary

The past year has been a major one for Christopher Nolan. The popularity of the director’s historical epic, Oppenheimer, blew up in a major way (pun intended). Not only did it have the strength of Nolan’s reputation, but the seemingly unintentional scheduling that paired its release with another anticipated summer film, Barbie, created a whole other level of recognition for it. Then, the film would achieve an amazing feat for Nolan where it would sweep a number of categories at this year’s Academy Awards.

Deadline now reveals that one of Nolan’s past blockbusters will be returning to theaters in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. At Paramount’s panel during this year’s CinemaCon, the studio revealed as part of their upcoming slate that Interstellar will be traveling back into cinemas along with IMAX and 70MM prints. The Dark Knight director has been a champion of IMAX film for years and special showings in a limited number of movie houses would present Oppenheimer in the grand medium. The actual IMAX film format is not too common a practice, and with the lengthy runtime, many theaters would either have faulty preparation of Oppenheimer‘s screenings or the projectors would break down altogether.

Recently, actress Anne Hathaway had stated how grateful she was for Nolan to cast her in both The Dark Knight Rises as Selina Kyle and in Interstellar as it would come at a time when her public perception was not very favorable. In a new Vanity Fair profile, Anne Hathaway said of her time on the outs with Hollywood, “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.” She added, “I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

Interstellar arrives in theaters on September 27.