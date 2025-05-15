Movie News

Ballerina, F1 The Movie, M3GAN 2.0 and Karate Kid Legends all receive their ratings from the MPA

Posted 23 minutes ago
Time is winding down for the summer movie season. Big releases are nearly here, which means they will be graded with ratings from the MPA due to their content.

Ballerina is finally about to make its way into theaters on June 6. As per Lionsgate“Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.” Joining Ana de Armas in Ballerina as John Wick newcomers Gabriel Byrne as The Chancellor, Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Eve’s mentor Nogi and Choi Soo-young, who becomes part of an early mission for Eve. Other than Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston returns as The Director and Ian McShane is back as Continental owner Winston Scott. The MPA has given the film an R ratingfor strong/bloody violence throughout, and language.

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes the high-octane, action-packed feature film F1 The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time FORMULA 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman. The racing film that releases on June 27 has been Rated PG-13 for strong language, and action.

Daniel-san returns this May 30, along with Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han from the Karate Kid universe with Karate Kid Legends. The film stars Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as a young teenager from China who finds identity and strength in martial arts. During his journey of self-discovery, Wang’s character meets a disciplined martial arts master. Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction) and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian) also appear in the movie, alongside Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) as the romantic lead. Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) directed the movie from a script by Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day). The legacy movie has been Rated PG-13 for martial arts violence and some language.

On June 27, it’s “this b*tch vs. that b*tch” in M3GAN 2.0. Based on a story crafted by producer James Wan, M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant). Johnstone returned to the helm for the sequel, and Cooper has written the script. The tongue-in-cheek AI horror thriller is Rated PG-13 for strong violent content, bloody images, some strong language, sexual material, and brief drug references.




Source: MPA
