Sony finds its new Karate Kid in American Born Chinese actor Ben Wang

American Born Chinese actor Ben Wang is the star of Sony’s Karate Kid, also starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

By
Karate Kid, Ben Wang, American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese actor Ben Wang needs to start practicing his crane kicks because he’s the star of Sony’s new Karate Kid. Wang’s casting comes after a global search for the right actor. Wand beat thousands of competitors for the role, with 10,000 entries reported in 24 hours. The anticipated film finds Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles from previous chapters of the Karate Kid franchise.

More details to follow…

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Sony finds its new Karate Kid in American Born Chinese actor Ben Wang
Lilly Wachowski partners with comedian Caleb Hearon for an emotional hoarder comedy with Colin Trevorrow producing
Kate Winslet says being famous made her life miserable after the mind-blowing success of Titanic
godzilla, kong
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Adam Wingard says the movie has a buddy-cop dynamic in the vein of Lethal Weapon
View All

About the Author

8045 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest The Karate Kid News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles