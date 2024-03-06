Sadie Stanley readies a crane kick to Ben Wang’s heart as the romantic lead in Sony’s Karate Kid sequel

Sony‘s untitled Karate Kid film is ready to make Ben Wang‘s heart go pitter-pat after adding Cruel Summer actress Sadie Stanley to the cast. Stanley plays the romantic lead opposite Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) in the forthcoming marital arts drama, which also stars Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek, Fringe, D2: The Mighty Ducks), Jackie Chan (Rush Hour, Police Story, Drunken Master) and Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, My Cousin Vinny, Cobra Kai).

Plot specifics remain a mystery, though we hear Sony will move the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China who finds identity and strength in martial arts. During his journey of self-discovery, Wang’s character meets a disciplined martial arts master. With Chan and Macchio both appearing in the film, there’s a chance Wang’s character could train under two teachers. Jonathan Entwistle (I’m Not Okay With This, The End of the F***ing World)

Sadie Stanley made her mark on Hollywood as the title character of the live-action Kim Possible movie. After guest spots on shows like Coop and Cami Ask the World, Game Shakers, and the Christina Applegate and Lin Cardellini-led Netflix comedy Dead to Me, Stanley played Clancy in the family adventure comedy The Sleepover. Later, Stanly joined the cast of The Goldbergs as Brea Bee before moving on to a starring role in Freeform’s teen thriller series Cruel Summer.

Sony plans to release its untitled Karate Kid movie in theaters on December 13, meaning they’ll need to work fast to stay ahead of schedule. The Karate Kid franchise has grown by leaps and bounds since the mega-success of Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series. Cobra Kai continues exploring the rift between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who establish rival dojos in their old stomping grounds. The overwhelmingly popular martial arts drama series concludes with Season 6, which is currently in production at Netflix. In addition to featuring various guest stars from the Karate Kid film series, Cobra Kai helped bolster the careers of young stars like Xolo Maridueña, Peyton List, and Tanner Buchanan.

