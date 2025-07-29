Movie News

My Best Friend's Wedding sequel in the works with Celine Song set to write the script

Posted 17 minutes ago
As first reported by Collider, Celine Song (Materialists, Past Lives) has been tapped to write the script for a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding, the iconic romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney.

The 1997 movie followed Julianne Potter (Roberts), a food critic who realizes she’s in love with her longtime best friend Michael after learning that he’s getting married. She sets out to sabotage the wedding, but as you might expect, her plans don’t quite go as planned. The film also starred Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett. It was a big success, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide, and is regarded as one of the best rom-coms of the ’90s.

Just days ago, Mulroney teased that “there is talk of a sequel” while promoting his new Netflix series The Hunting Wives. “I know nothing about it,” he said. “Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.

It’s still very early days on the project, so there’s no indication of which actors will return, but it’s hard to imagine the film working without Roberts and Mulroney (and Diaz and Everett) being involved in some way. At the moment, Song is just attached to write the script for the sequel and is not in talks to direct.

Song is coming off the successful release of Materialists, a rom-com-drama that depicts a love triangle between a matchmaker, her aspiring actor ex-boyfriend, and a charming millionaire. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film, even describing the script as “almost perfect,” but felt the casting could have been better. “The casting simply lets it down, although again, no one is actually bad,” he wrote. “Imagine if, when making Broadcast News, James L. Brooks had cast Harrison Ford in the Albert Brooks role and Sharon Stone in the Holly Hunter role. It would have totally thrown off the movie’s recipe, right? That’s kind of what happens here.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Would you like to see a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding?

