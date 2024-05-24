My Bloody Valentine reboot coming from Blumhouse

Last month, we learned that Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions have made a multi-picture pact that will see Blumhouse reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library, with the first project on that slate being the development and production of a reboot of The Blair Witch Project. Now our friends at Bloody Disgusting have revealed that Blumhouse is already planning a reboot of another Lionsgate property: My Bloody Valentine ! No further details have been shared.

Directed by George Mihalka from a screenplay by John Beaird (and a story by Stephen Miller), the original My Bloody Valentine was released in 1981 and has the following synopsis: Twenty years ago, a tragic accident in a mine on St. Valentine’s Day took the lives of five miners. The disaster occurred while supervisors left their posts to attend the town’s annual Valentine’s Day dance. The only survivor, Harry Warden, was confined to a mental institution after the ordeal. On the disaster’s first anniversary, he returned to the town for bloody revenge. That was nineteen years ago, and memories have dimmed. Young lovers T.J. and Sarah and friend Axel are among the townspeople attending another Valentine’s party. Then, a box of Valentine candy arrives, containing an ominous message and a blood-soaked heart. Before the night is over, terror will strike again and again and again…

Twenty-eight years later, director Patrick Lussier and screenwriters Todd Farmer and Zane Smith brought us a 3-D remake of My Bloody Valentine that told this story: Ten years ago, an inexperienced coal miner named Tom Hanniger caused an accident that killed five men and put a sixth, Harry Warden, into a coma. A year later, on Valentine’s Day, Harry woke up and murdered 22 people with a pickaxe before dying. Now Tom has returned home, still haunted by the past. And something else is back in Harmony: a pickaxe-wielding killer in a miner’s mask, who may be the ghost of Harry, come to claim Tom and his friends.

The 1981 My Bloody Valentine is one of the best slasher movies to come out of the ’80s, and I’d rank the 2009 My Bloody Valentine as one of the best horror remakes ever made, so I hope Blumhouse will make something awesome with their take on the property. This is a franchise that never lived up to its potential, as the filmmakers behind the original had ideas for a sequel that never made it into production, and the same thing happened with the remake.

Are you a fan of My Bloody Valentine? What do you think of Blumhouse getting their hands on it?