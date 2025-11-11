Are mystery screenings the next big thing at the cinema?

In an effort to put asses in seats, Cineplex is launching “Monday Surprise Premieres,” a special event it says will feature “exclusive mystery screenings” of brand-new releases at a lower cost. According to analysts, the initiative could help theater owners drum up business, because who doesn’t like opening a blind box of entertainment?

“The catch? The title of the film is only revealed once the lights go down. The only clue? It’s a brand new, unreleased film,” Cineplex said.

While this deal may seem like a gamble, it’s essential to remember that customers pay a reduced price for admission. In the case of Cineplex, patrons can pay $8.99 for a “Monday Surprise” ticket purchased in-theater, with a booking fee of up to $1.50 for passes purchased online. That’s a significant discount, no matter how you slice it. For example, here in Canada, it costs $40-50 for two people to go to the movies, and that’s not counting concessions. Factually, the snacks are often more expensive than the tickets themselves, which is nothing short of madness.

In August, a Statistics Canada report said the movie theatre business had rebounded in 2024, when operating revenues hit $1.6 billion — a 12 per cent increase from 2022, but still lower than pre-pandemic peaks. The report said $1.9 billion was recorded in 2018.

In fact, that’s “the highest amount on record since the beginning of the data series in 2014 — underscoring the prolonged impact of the pandemic on the industry,” StatCan said.

“The pandemic accelerated shifts in consumer habits and preferences, leading many audiences to favour the convenience of digital platforms…” StatCan said, adding that the movie theatre industry “still faces significant long-term challenges.”

Thankfully, Cineplex isn’t the only outlet offering discounted surprise screenings. Events like this are beginning to appear “everywhere,” and according to analysts, the formula actually works. If you’re generally excited about new movies, it’s worth taking a chance on a surprise screening. You could be pleasantly surprised by what you see, or, if the movie stinks, you didn’t waste that much money. Plus, who doesn’t like to have something to look forward to on Mondays?

Are you a fan of Surprise Monday Premieres? Let us know in the comments section below.