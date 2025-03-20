Naomi Watts on her last meeting with David Lynch: “He wanted to go back to work”

The loss of David Lynch still hurts, but Naomi Watts said the great filmmaker wasn’t ready to quit; he still wanted to work. Watts told the Los Angeles Times that she had lunch with Lynch and Laura Dern in late November.

“ We had a beautiful lunch at his house, ” Watts said. “ I knew he’d been unwell but he was in great spirits. He wanted to go back to work — Laura and I were like, ‘You can do it! You could work from the trailer.’ He was not, in any way, done. I could see the creative spirit alive in him. “

Lynch cast Watts in Mulholland Drive, after which he became “ a real mentor and friend. ” Watts would reunite with Lynch on Rabbits, Inland Empire, and Twin Peaks: The Return. “ I thought I would see him in a couple of weeks [after that last lunch] because I was here in L.A., ” Watts said. “ There’s a lot I could share but I want to be private about it because of his family. But it was a really powerful meeting that filled me with just so much love and hope. “

However, she did share one memory of that final meeting. “ I took an accidental picture, ” she said. “ We took a picture of all of us, but then my camera remained open and I bumped it — it was a picture of the perfect architecture of his house and two palm trees. It just screamed L.A. and David Lynch. I sent the picture of the three of us, and then that random picture that said so much. It was a perfect blue sky. His house — he really loved that space. Blue skies, hope, magic, just dreamy. I sent him a text and he wrote back the most incredible David response. “

As for what Lynch’s response was, Watts kept that a secret.