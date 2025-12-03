One Battle After Another awarded Best Film by the National Board of Review

Ever since Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another debuted in theaters, casual audiences, critics, industry professionals, and more have praised its excellence. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that PTA’s dark comedic crime thriller is cleaning up at early awards opportunities. On Wednesday, the National Board of Review bestowed One Battle After Another with several awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Anderson, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor for Benicio Del Toro, and Best Breakthrough Performer for Chase Infiniti.

How does NBR’s list stack against the New York Film Critics Circle?

The impressive list of National Board of Review wins follows the film’s previous success at the Gotham Film Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle, where it won in both presentations for Best Picture. Other winners at the New York Film Critics Circle included Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme for Best Screenplay, KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Film, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners for Best Cinematography, and Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent for Best International Film, as well as Best Actor for Wagner Moura.

Here’s the complete list of winners for the National Board of Review:

Best Film: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Directorial Debut: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Breakthrough Performance: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature: Arco

Best International Film: It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary: Cover-Up

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

Top 10 Films (in alphabetical order)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Rental Family

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good

TOP 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)

Left-Handed Girl

The Love That Remains

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

TOP 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Come See Me in the Good Light

My Mom Jayne

Natchez

Orwell: 2+2=5

TOP 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Baltimorons

Bring Her Back

Father Mother Sister Brother

Friendship

Good Boy

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

The Mastermind

Rebuilding

Sorry, Baby

Urchin

