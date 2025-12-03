One Battle After Another awarded Best Film by the National Board of Review

Ever since Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another debuted in theaters, casual audiences, critics, industry professionals, and more have praised its excellence. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that PTA’s dark comedic crime thriller is cleaning up at early awards opportunities. On Wednesday, the National Board of Review bestowed One Battle After Another with several awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Anderson, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor for Benicio Del Toro, and Best Breakthrough Performer for Chase Infiniti.
How does NBR’s list stack against the New York Film Critics Circle?
The impressive list of National Board of Review wins follows the film’s previous success at the Gotham Film Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle, where it won in both presentations for Best Picture. Other winners at the New York Film Critics Circle included Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme for Best Screenplay, KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Film, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners for Best Cinematography, and Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent for Best International Film, as well as Best Actor for Wagner Moura.
Here’s the complete list of winners for the National Board of Review:
Best Film: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actress: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Best Directorial Debut: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Breakthrough Performance: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature: Arco
Best International Film: It Was Just an Accident
Best Documentary: Cover-Up
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
Top 10 Films (in alphabetical order)
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
Rental Family
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Wicked: For Good
TOP 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)
Left-Handed Girl
The Love That Remains
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
TOP 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Come See Me in the Good Light
My Mom Jayne
Natchez
Orwell: 2+2=5
TOP 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
The Baltimorons
Bring Her Back
Father Mother Sister Brother
Friendship
Good Boy
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
The Mastermind
Rebuilding
Sorry, Baby
Urchin
