National Film Registry adds Texas Chainsaw Massacre, No Country for Old Men, Up in Smoke, more

The Library of Congress has added another selection of 25 movies to The National Film Registry. This year’s lineup includes gangster classics, horror essentials, landmark documentaries, and even Spy Kids.

Check out the full list of this year’s inductees into the National Film Registry:

Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)

KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)

Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)

Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Invaders from Mars (1953)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

The Chelsea Girls (1966)

Ganja and Hess (1973)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Uptown Saturday Night (1974)

Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Will (1981)

Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)

Powwow Highway (1989)

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

American Me (1992)

Mi Familia (1995)

Compensation (1999)

Spy Kids (2001)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Social Network (2010)

Notably, Wrath of Khan is the first Star Trek movie to be added, while The Social Network ranks as one of the most recent entries on the National Film Registry. On the flip side, Annabelle Serpentine Dance from 1895 is one of the oldest.

With these 25 films added, the National Film Registry is up to 900 titles, with the expectation that they will hit 1,000 in 2028. In a statement, National Film Preservation Board chair and TCM host Jacqueline Stewart stated, “The National Film Registry now includes 900 titles, and what’s remarkable to me is that every year when the board talks about films and their significance, we find new titles to consider. The wealth of American film history is sometimes rather overwhelming, and people often wonder: how do you recommend this film or that film? It’s through a lot of research, conversation and discussion, and it’s through a commitment to showing the true diversity of filmmaking. I’m thrilled that we recognize student films and independent films, animation, documentary and experimental works, as well as feature length narrative drama, comedy, horror and science fiction on the registry this year.”

The Library of Congress also noted that the 2024 slate of films boasts a number of works showcasing Hispanic culture and actors, including American Me, Spy Kids and Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke. Yes, even stoner comedies are included in the Library of Congress. But Dave’s still not here…Personally, I’m happy to see Texas Chainsaw Massacre included in the National Film Registry, which is long overdue but at least makes it for the film’s 50th anniversary. Similarly, it’s great to see another horror essential, Ganja and Hess, be included. This is definitely a strong lineup of both classics and underappreciated (Powwow Highway).

What do you think of this year’s inductees into the National Film Registry? Give us your favorite in the comments section below.