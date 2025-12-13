Netflix & iHeart near podcast pact that could yank shows from YouTube; Is Netflix coming for YouTube next?

When Netflix isn’t trying to acquire Warner Bros. or go toe-to-toe with Paramount over a sizable portion of the future of entertainment as we know it, they’re making more headlines in the podcast space. According to a report published by The Ankler, Netflix may be positioning itself to take a bite out of YouTube. According to multiple sources (via The Ankler), Netflix is nearing a deal to bring a slate of iHeartMedia video podcasts to its subscribers. Those familiar with the pact say that, if successful, the shows would no longer distribute full episodes on YouTube.

What will Netflix gain from its deal with iHeart?

Natalie Jarvey of The Ankler says the deal would include around 20 shows, including Charlamagne tha God’s popular radio show-turned video podcast The Breakfast Club, and Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know, a podcast iHeart acquired in 2018 through a $55 million deal with Stuff Media.

Netflix has spent the better part of the year trying to gain a foothold in the podcast space. Podcasts account for an astronomical amount of views on YouTube, making them a must-have for the popular streaming network. While Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms host podcasts, many people listen to their favorite shows via YouTube out of convenience, not to mention the lack of a subscription fee, unless you already pay for YouTube Premium.

When did Netflix start zeroing in on podcasts?

In October, Netflix announced a partnership with Spotify to host video episodes of 16 sports, culture, and true crime shows, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, Rewatchables, Conspiracy Killers, and The Dave Chang Show. The deal could take effect next year, with part of the arrangement being that the episodes cannot be uploaded to YouTube.

Imagine YouTube losing a portion of its traffic to Netflix, which is swooping in for a piece of the action. You might say to yourself, ‘YouTube is massive, who cares?’ I bet YouTube cares. You don’t become the dominant video platform on the internet overall by rolling over to outfits like Netflix. Plus, Netflix is already vying to gain control of a portion of Warner Bros. Is Netflix biting off more than it can chew? If they get control of a section of iHeart’s podcast library, will they dedicate prime real estate to it, or bury it as Netflix does with its gaming content? We’ll need to wait and see.

