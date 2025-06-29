Hilarious new Naked Gun poster spoofs AI use

The Naked Gun has been absolutely killing it in the marketing department. Both trailers completely turned skeptics into supporters, while the posters have had visual gags that tease just how over-the-top ridiculous. First it was Liam Neeson doing a split, then it was Neeson and Pamela Anderson wrapping all of their arms around each other. Now, we have the Naked Gun latest poster, which sees Neeson making sure his fingerprints get all over his gun.

The latest Naked gun poster shows Liam Neeson’s Lt. Frank Drebin, Jr. equipped with his pistol, his fingers – all eight of them – gripping it tight. Accompanying the image is a one sheet-specific tagline: “No AI was used in the making of this poster”. This is a perfect companion to the Naked Gun poster one with Anderson, which featured just as many hands between the two characters (Anderson plays Beth opposite Neeson). It’s also a satirical jab at companies that do use artificial intelligence in their promotional materials, particularly since hands tend to be one of the dead giveaways that the “artwork” wasn’t created by a human.

Between the trailers and posters alone, The Naked Gun is looking to be one of the most anticipated movies of the comedy, summer or not. And while some (we’re looking at you, David Zucker) are completely opposed to the fourth movie in the franchise and don’t see the spoof genre as having an audience anymore, you can count most of us as people that will be there on opening weekend. The Naked Gun opens on August 1st.

The Naked Gun is the first movie in the franchise in more than 30 years (1994’s Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult) and finds Frank Drebin, Jr. trying to fill the shoes of his late father, of course played by Leslie Nielsen in the original trilogy and Police Squad!, where he was first introduced in 1982, years before the first Naked Gun movie.

