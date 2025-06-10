Nico Parker responds to How to Train Your Dragon backlash: “I just don’t care”

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon lands in theaters this week, but some fans have taken issue with the portrayal of one key character. Nico Parker plays Astrid, though unlike her animated counterpart, she doesn’t have the character’s signature blonde hair and blue eyes—a change that has upset some How to Train Your Dragon fans.

Parker acknowledged the criticism in her interview with The Times of London, but made it clear she’s not letting it bring her down.

“ There’s some people that really love the animated movies and really want to see an exact play-by-play of that film, and I hope that you can watch [the new version] and find something that you love about it, regardless, ” she said. “ But for the people that just hate inclusivity, hate change — when it comes to that side of things, I just don’t care. “

Parker continued, “ If I wouldn’t value your opinion on most things in life, I can’t value your opinion on my hair. If I did, I would go mad. “

“ On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler). Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society, ” reads the official synopsis. “ With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Parker) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader. “

Universal seems quite keen on the live-action film, especially after the positive reaction it received following its premiere at CinemaCon earlier this year. Our own Chris Bumbray said the “ live action flick was a blast. Beautifully mounted, and well cast. Gerard Butler and Nico Parker are standouts. ” The studio also announced that How to Train Your Dragon 2 is in the works for a June 11, 2027 release

How to Train Your Dragon will hit theaters on June 13.