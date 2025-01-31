Nirvana serves partial reunion at CA wildfire relief fundraiser

Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited with guest vocalists for a fundraiser to aid in wildfire relief.

By
nirvana

Here they are, now entertain us. Nirvana had a reunion of sorts this week, as drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and touring guitarist Pat Smear took the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California for FireAid, an event benefiting the devastating fires that have torn through the Los Angeles area.

The 15-minute set saw Nirvana and company plugging into two of their biggest albums: Nevermind’s “Breed” and two from In Utero: “Territorial Pissings” and “All Apologies,” with a variety of women taking vocals in place of the late Kurt Cobain. The first song had St. Vincent on vocals, while “School” had Sonic Youth’s Kim Kordon, “Territorial Pissings” had Joan Jett, and “All Apologies” had Violet Grohl, daughter of Dave. Most of the ladies that took the mic had already played with Nirvana before at their 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Jett led “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, Gordon took vocals on “Aneurysm”, St. Vincent worked “Lithium”, and Lorde wrapped up the set with “All Apologies.”

Nirvana remains one of the most pivotal bands of the grunge movement, picking up where the Melvins, the Pixies, Mudhoney, and more were leaving off. Forming in the late ‘80s, Nirvana broke out with their sophomore album Nevermind, which is widely considered one of the most influential not just of the ‘90s but modern music. That closing track “Something in the Way” was featured in 2022’s The Batman only got the band more fans. In total, they would only release three studio albums, with their iconic Unplugged in New York coming seven months after Cobain’s 1994 suicide.

The reunion was also notable for being Dave Grohl’s first show since news broke that he fathered a child out of wedlock, an undeniable mark on the man who has essentially become the patron saint of modern rock. Foo Fighters had concluded their Everything or Nothing at All Tour in September, their first world tour since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

What did you think of Nirvana’s mini reunion? What stands as your favorite song that band ever recorded?

Source: Rolling Stone
Tags: , ,
icon More Pop Culture
John Erwin: The voice actor famous for portraying He-Man and Morris the Cat has died at 88
nirvana
Nirvana serves partial reunion at CA wildfire relief fundraiser
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on being a 90s sex symbol
trevor GTA
GTA’s Trevor Philips, Steven Ogg, wants the character killed off in GTA VI
View All

About the Author

2506 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Pop News

Load more articles