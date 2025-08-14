Bob Odenkirk is down for Nobody 3 and beyond

Nobody 2 is set to hit theaters tomorrow, and with the box office looking decent, another sequel is a very real possibility. But what does Bob Odenkirk think of stepping back into Hutch Mansell’s shoes for Nobody 3? While speaking with THR, the actor said he’s more than game to return for a third (and fourth) Nobody movie.

“ Both Hutch Mansell in Nobody and Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul have a lot of impacted frustration inside them, ” Odenkirk said. “ They’re guys who, for different reasons, have pretty big chips on their shoulders, and that’s hard to play after a while. You can’t just carry that guy around all the time. So I’m fine with moving on from them both, although I would do more Hutch. I would do a third or fourth [Nobody] film. “

Odenkirk continued, “ It would be about the journey of the family and the tensions that change as you move from one chapter to the next. You tell yourself, ‘This is going to be it now. I’m going to enjoy this chapter of my life and I’m going to be carefree.’ (Laughs.) But then you find that it has just as many frustrations and shortcomings as the last chapter. “

Although the actor said he would “ love ” to do more Nobody, he isn’t about to jump right back into it. “ I have another action film called Normal that’s coming out [at TIFF 2025], so that’s already in the can, ” he said. “But, right now, I think I want to do some comedy if they’ll let me. “

Nobody 2 takes place four years after the events of the first movie, when Hutch and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) and father (Christopher Lloyd) on a getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark. But after a minor encounter with some town bullies, Hutch and his family find themselves the focus of the most unhinged, bloodthirsty crime boss (Sharon Stone) he’s ever encountered.

Our own Chris Bumbray had a blast with Nobody 2. With its “ propulsive pace and fun-loving vibe, ” the film is “ the perfect shot of adrenaline to put a button on the summer movie season. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Would you be down for Nobody 3 (and 4)?