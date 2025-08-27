Normal: Rating for Bob Odenkirk / Ben Wheatley film promises strong bloody violence

Bob Odenkirk got his entertainment career started as a comedian and comedy writer, then branched out into dramatic acting roles in the likes of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Back in 2021, he stepped up to a new level, becoming an action hero with the movie Nobody, which was directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) from a screenplay by John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad. Odenkirk and Kolstad reteamed on the recently released sequel Nobody 2, co-written by Aaron Rabin and directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us). Next up for the team of Odenkirk and Kolstad is the crime thriller Normal , which is scheduled to premiere on September 7 in the Midnight Madness program at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. With the movie’s first screening right around the corner, the Motion Picture Association ratings board has revealed that Normal has been given an R rating for strong bloody violence, and language .

The film has been directed by Ben Wheatley, whose credits include Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire; Happy New Year, Colin Burstead; Rebecca, In the Earth, Meg 2: The Trench, the upcoming BULK, and the six-episode series Generation Z. The story finds Odenkirk playing Ulysses, a lawman “who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy.“

Odenkirk recently conveyed that he was equally impressed with the concept behind Normal as he was with Nobody. “It just had this quality to it I don’t think I’ve seen in an action movie in forever. I’m going to call it suspense mystery,” he said. “You could argue that the Bourne films, especially the early ones, have that element, where he’s trying to explore and solve a mystery, the mystery of his own past. There’s that sort of dimension in this story, something that Derek expanded on, which I think was the reason Ben Wheatley came on board.”

Are you interested in Normal? What do you think of the reasons given for the film’s R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.