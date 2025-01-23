An extended cut of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is coming to 4K Blu-ray

Universal has announced that the vampire remake is set to come home in crisp UHD picture with a new extended cut of the film.

Blu-ray.com is reporting that Universal Home Entertainment has announced that not only is Nosferatu getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray release, but there will be an extended cut of the film as well. The Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray physical media items is scheduled to hit retailers on February 18.

The description reads,
“Robert Eggers’ (The Lighthouse, The Witch) NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Starring Bill Skarsgård (It franchise, Barbarian), Lily-Rose Depp (“The Idol”, The King), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, The Menu), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals, Bullet Train), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine, “The Crown”), and Willem Dafoe (The Northman, The Lighthouse).”

The Special Features and Technical Specs will include:

  • EXTENDED AND THEATRICAL CUTS OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of NOSFERATU with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.
  • BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers’ lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.
  • BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård’s bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.
  • CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to NOSFERATU’s incredibly eerie atmosphere.
  • RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.
  • DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok’s otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character’s story.
  • THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.
  • DELETED SCENES
    • Ellen at the Window
    • Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor
    • Behold, the Third Night
  • FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS
  • Optional English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish subtitles for the main feature

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the original Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979. Murnau’s film had a running time of 94 minutes and Herzog’s is 107 minutes long, so Eggers’ 132 minute version is substantially longer than its predecessors.

Eggers’ take on Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

The cast includes Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as crazy vampire hunter Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) as Ellen Hutter and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as her husband Thomas – a role Bill Skarsgard was going to play at one point. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) is in there as Thomas’s friend Friedrich Harding, with Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Friedrich’s wife Anna, Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as Von Franz’s cohort Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, and Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2) as Herr Knock, Thomas’s employer. Bill Skarsgard (Stephen King’s It) is the title character and has said that playing Nosferatu / Count Orlok was like “conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me. … I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it.“

Source: Blu-ray.com
