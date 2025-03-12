Projections say Novocaine won’t feel pain against Mickey 17 at the box office this weekend

The Jack Quaid action comedy is getting good buzz and is estimated to take the top spot at the box office this weekend.

By
novocaine, mickey 17

After a brief delay, acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho returned to theaters last weekend with Mickey 17, a quirky sci-fi epic starring Robert Pattinson that, despite its stumble during its box office debut, dethroned Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World after three weeks at the top of the charts. The director is striking with this high-concept sci-fi after his big Academy Awards win with Parasite. However, this week will also see competition arise with an action comedy that boasts an interesting hook — a timid protagonist who cannot feel pain.

This film, Novocaine, which stars Jack Quaid as the reluctant hero, is being projected to take the top spot this week. According to Variety, projections on the film are estimated to bring in $10 million to $12 million from 3,300 North American theaters in its first weekend of release. It wouldn’t be a bad start, as the movie’s price tag at Paramount Pictures came in at $18 million. Meanwhile, the estimates for Mickey 17 are expected to drop by 55% to 60% after its $19 million debut from the past week. Projections are putting its second-weekend earnings at around $8 million to $9 million. The Robert Pattinson clone film has already grossed $20.5 million domestically and $54 million globally.

Novocaine is already getting good buzz for capitalizing on its brutal fun premise. Our Tyler Nichols had a blast, as he said in his review, “I feel like whenever some action movie comes along that impresses, it’s always “this reminds me of the kind of film from a different era” but that doesn’t apply here. Novocaine feels very modern, and builds off of all the similar movies that have come before it. There were some twists and turns that I never saw coming and it helped keep the film fresh. While it doesn’t break from the norm too often, when it does, it gives the film a lot more personality. Jack Quaid has added yet another character type that he can pull off effortlessly: action star.”

This week also sees the releases of Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag, which stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, and Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich’s surrealist satire Opus.

Source: Variety
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
novocaine, mickey 17
Projections say Novocaine won’t feel pain against Mickey 17 at the box office this weekend
omar epps, wiz khalifa, chukwudi iwuji
Moses the Black: Omar Epps is set to star in gangland drama with Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Chukwudi Iwuji, with 50 Cent on as an EP
the breakfast club
The Breakfast Club cast is reuniting for the first time ever…but not for detention
Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron's wife
Avatar: Fire and Ash left James Cameron’s wife crying for four hours
View All

About the Author

2332 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Novocaine (2025) News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles