Judgment comes for Russell Crowe in the nail-biting trailer for James Vanderbilt’s WWII drama Nuremberg

Scream and Ready or Not producer James Vanderbilt is teaming up with Russell Crowe (Gladiator, The Pope’s Exorcist), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot), and Michael Shannon (Midnight Special, Take Shelter) for Nuremberg, a historical drama set in post-war Germany. Arranged by Bluestone Entertainment and Walden Media, the project is inspired by Jack El Hai’s book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist. Today, Sony Pictures Classics is proud to present a trailer for Nuremberg that takes us into the heart of darkness during one of history’s most trying times.

Nuremberg “focuses on the American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Malek), who is tasked with determining whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes, and finds himself in a complex battle of wits with Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe), Hitler’s right-hand man.”

In today’s Nuremberg trailer, Crowe’s Hermann Göring prepares to stand trial for his part in unimaginable horrors as Rami Malek’s Douglas Kelley insists he knows Göring better than anyone, and the system is not ready for the case ahead. As the world prepares to hear Göring’s defense, those looking to put him away for life gather evidence and dig their heels in for a legal battle that will stand the test of time.

“What an absolute honor it is to be working with such a tremendously talented group of actors,” Vanderbilt told Deadline in 2023 when Walden announced the project. “Our partners at Bluestone and Walden have been incredibly supportive, and I cannot wait to bring this amazing true story to the screen.”

“Walden is thrilled to help bring James Vanderbilt’s vision to the screen in the courageous effort to pursue justice in the aftermath of World War II,” added the book publisher’s President of Production, Ben Tappan. “This astounding moment in history, as brought to life with our extraordinary cast, is a riveting story that is sure to intrigue and resonate with audiences today.”

In addition to Crowe and Malek, Richard E. Grant stars as Sir David Maxwell-Fyfe, Michael Shannon as Robert H. Jackson, and Leo Woodall as Sgt. Howie Triest, Colin Hanks as Dr. Gustav Gilbert, John Slattery as Colonel Burton C. Andrus, and Wrenn Schmidt as Elsie.

Nuremberg opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.