Nuremberg: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon film gets picked up by Sony Pictures Classics

Scream and Ready or Not producer James Vanderbilt teamed up with Russell Crowe (Gladiator, The Pope’s Exorcist), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot), and Michael Shannon (Midnight Special, Take Shelter) for Nuremberg, a historical drama set in post-war Germany. Arranged by Bluestone Entertainment and Walden Media, the project is inspired by Jack El Hai’s book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist. Vanderbilt directs from a script he wrote, with production starting in February in Hungary. Sony Pictures Classics has announced its acquisition of the film and has scheduled a release for November 7, 2025, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Trials.

NUREMBERG chronicles the true story of the eponymous trials held by the Allies against the defeated Nazi regime. The film centers on American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Malek), who is tasked with determining whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes and finds himself in a complex battle of wits with Hermann Göring (Crowe), Hitler’s right-hand man.

Joining Crowe, Malek and Shannon in the cast are Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Leo Woodall (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, One Day), John Slattery (Mad Men, Spotlight), Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not, Arrival), Colin Hanks (Fargo, King Kong), Lydia Peckham (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind), Lotte Verbeek (Outlander), and Andreas Pietschmann (Dark, 1899).

The film is produced by Richard Saperstein, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Walden Media’s Frank Smith, Benjamin Tappan, and Cherilyn Hawrysh, along with István Major of Filmsquad and George Freeman. Executive producers include Jack El-Hai, Brooke Saperstein, Annie Saperstein, Beau Turpin, W. Porter Payne, Jr., Paul Neinstein, and Széchenyi Funds Géza Deme and Tamás Hajnal.

“What an absolute honor it is to be working with such a tremendously talented group of actors,” said Vanderbilt. “Our partners at Bluestone and Walden have been incredibly supportive, and I cannot wait to bring this amazing true story to the screen.”

“Walden is thrilled to help bring James Vanderbilt’s vision to the screen in the courageous effort to pursue justice in the aftermath of World War II,” added the book publisher’s President of Production, Ben Tappan. “This astounding moment in history, as brought to life with our extraordinary cast, is a riveting story that is sure to intrigue and resonate with audiences today.”