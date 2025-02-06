Conspiracy comedy, Operation Taco Gary’s, starring Simon Rex and Brenda Song, heads to the European Film Market

The zany conspiracy comedy Operation Taco Gary’s is set to launch at the European Film Market this year, according to Deadline. The film rights to the comedy has recently been acquired by Archstone Entertainment and the company will be taking it to the EFM to find international distributors. Operation Taco Gary’s made its debut at the Austin Film Festival and stars Simon Rex, known for Red Rocket and Scary Movie 3, and Brenda Song, who has appeared in The Social Network and will be starring alongside Kate Hudson in Running Point.

Per Deadline, “The story follows conspiracy theorist Danny (Rex) and his skeptical brother Luke (Milligan) as they set out on a cross-country road trip and uncover a global plot that leads them to unassuming fast food chain Taco Gary’s — only to discover it’s the secret base of operations for an alien race intent on taking over the planet. While Luke grapples with the realization that his brother was actually right about everything, Danny convinces him that only together can they save Earth from total annihilation and smug Hollywood celebrities.”

Operation Taco Gary’s is written and directed by Mikey K. Joining Rex and Song in the film’s cast is Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Jason Biggs (American Pie franchise), Doug Jones (Nosferatu, The Shape of Water), Arturo Castro (Broad City, Narcos), and Tony Cavalero (Righteous Gemstones, The Conners).