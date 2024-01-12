Oppenheimer begins streaming on Peacock in February

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the Father of the Atom Bomb, comes to Peacock on February 16.

Universal Pictures wants more people to witness the majesty of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer while in the throes of Oscar season by bringing the film to Peacock on February 16. Oppenheimer’s streaming date is a boon for Peacock subscribers who’ve yet to purchase the film digitally or physically (per Nolan’s recommendation).

Nolan is already running out of room on shelves to house his awards for Oppenheimer. The fan-favorite director recently won five Golden Globe awards, including the prizes for Best Director, Best Feature Drama, Best Actor Drama Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr, and Best Original Score for composer Ludwig Göransson.

Speaking of awards, Oppenheimer is nominated for 13 Critics Choice Awards categories this weekend, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actress Emily Blunt, Best Supporting Actor Downey Jr., Best Actor Cillian Murphy, Best Score, Production Design, Editing, VFX and Hair and Makeup.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar-winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Oppenheimer also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

Released alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for the must-see double-feature of 2023, Oppenheimer exploded at the box office with $952M+ worldwide. Nolan’s latest opus is one of the year’s best-reviewed films, with a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an Audience Score of 91%. When Oppenheimer hit the home market, Christopher Nolan urged physical media collectors to snap up a copy of the film for their collection. Copies of the film immediately sold out in the United States, creating a demand for physical media the market hasn’t seen in quite some time.

Do you plan to watch Oppenheimer when it begins streaming on Peacock on February 16? Will Nolan’s film sweep the Oscars ceremony? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.