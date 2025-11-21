Holt McCallany takes on a serial killer in Paradise: Disturbed

Holt McCallany has been racking up screen acting credits for almost forty years now. He made his TV debut debut in a 1986 episode of All My Children and then delivered a captivating performance (even if his casting in the role may be seen as problematic) in his film debut, the classic 1987 horror anthology Creepshow 2. He’s closing in on 100 credits now, having appeared in the likes of Casualties of War, Alien 3, Jade, The Peacemaker, Fight Club, Three Kings, Below, Monk, CSI: Miami, Alpha Dog, Heroes, Bullet to the Head, Gangster Squad, Golden Boy, Blue Bloods, Sully, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Shot Caller, Greenland, Wrath of Man, The Ice Road, Nightmare Alley, Foundation, 61st Street, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Amateur, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, The Waterfront, and The Iron Claw, among others. These days, he’s probably best known for playing FBI agent Bill Tench in David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter… and while we wait to see if that show is going to continue in some way, Deadline reports that McCallany has signed on to star in the serial killer thriller Paradise: Disturbed .

Production is currently underway in Savannah, Georgia. James Khanlarian is directing the film for Khanlarian Entertainment and wrote the screenplay with producer Peter A. Couture, based on the novel of the same name by James Robert Fuller. Here’s the synopsis: When a series of ritualistic murders begins targeting a tight-knit golf group, retired OSI investigator Ron Lee (McCallany) is forced to confront a brilliant and taunting killer—while his partner Tim Pond fights to keep him from unraveling.

Zak Steiner (Euphoria) plays Tim Pond. Also in the cast are by Lily Donoghue (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Pat Healy (Cheap Thrills), D.W. Moffett (Lisa), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead), Cat Kaylin (Purple Hearts), Mary Pumper (The Ghost Trap), Nadia Gray (All Rise), and Sara Yigin (The Mafia’s Innocent Lover).

Couture is producing the film alongside April Aguilera and Larry Mortorff, with casting by Jonathan Clay Harris, who also serves as executive producer.

I was sold on Paradise: Disturbed as soon as I saw that it will involve Holt McCallany taking on a serial killer. Does this one sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.