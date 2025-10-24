Paul Schrader thinks we’re two years away from the first AI-made feature film, and he says he has the perfect script for it

Paul Schrader has been in the industry long enough to have helped form the New Hollywood, see the rise of the blockbuster, the indie takeover of the late 80s/early 90s, and everything in between. In recent years, the technology for AI programs has been advancing at a rapid rate. We’re at a point where OpenAI’s new program, Sora 2, can conjure up whole scenes out of a prompt and there’s major controversy over the first attempt at a fully AI actress with Tilly Norwood.

However, Schrader recently spoke with Vanity Fair about his excitement over this new “tool.” According to Variety, the Taxi Driver scribe says that in his opinion, there’s “going to be more and more AI,” and states, “I think we’re only two years away from the first AI feature.” And perhaps he would be the one to usher it in as he added,





I was just on the phone with someone today about a script I had, and I said, ‘You know, this would be a perfect script to do all AI.’”



He told Vanity Fair that he’s embracing this new era as he feels “it’s just a tool.” He expounded on his thoughts, “When you’re an author, you have to describe someone’s reaction. You use a code — you use a code of words, a certain number of letters, and so forth, and you express their facial reaction. An actor has their own code. Well, now you’re a pixelator, and you can create the face, and you can create the emotion on the face, and you can sculpt it the same way an author sculpts the reaction in a novel or a story.”