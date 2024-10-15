Paul Schrader disliked Joker: Folie à Deux so much, he went shopping during the film

The writer of Taxi Driver talks about disliking almost everything about Joker: Folie à Deux and decided to do something else with his time.

By
joker, paul schrader

The second-week drop-off of Joker: Folie à Deux was a massive blow to Warner Bros. As Joker: Folie à Deux is bombing at the box office, Variety reports it could lose the studio at least $150 million to $200 million. However, Warner Bros. isn’t about to admit to anything at this point. “Any estimates suggested by anonymous ‘insiders’ or ‘rival executives’ are grossly wrong and continues a trend where rumor is reported as fact.” It is even recently revealed that the studio is dumping it on digital early – October 29th – in the hopes of recouping some of its $200 million investment.

The first Joker was heavily inspired by works of Scorsese, notably Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. According to Deadline, Paul Schrader, the writer of the former, recently sat down with Interview Magazine, where he illustrated just how much he disliked the movie. “I don’t like either of those people,” he said. “I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.” Schrader explained,

I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”

The Oscar-nominated director stated plainly that the film was a “really bad musical.” Schrader was actually pitched an idea to do a Taxi Driver sequel from De Niro and Scorsese had urged him to hear him out. “Now, I don’t want to slag De Niro, but a lot of his decisions sometimes have financial motivations. I’m sure someone had said to him, ‘You know, if you do ‘Taxi Driver 2,’ they can pay.’” Apparently, director Martin Scorsese — of course a close friend and collaborator of De Niro — talked Schrader into sitting down with the actor over the potential for a Taxi Driver sequel. “So we had dinner at Bob’s restaurant and Bob was talking about it. I said, ‘Wow, that’s the worst f*cking idea I’ve ever heard. That character dies at the end of that movie or dies shortly thereafter. He’s gone.’”

Source: Deadline, Interview Magazine
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Sing: Thriller reimagines Michael Jackson’s spooky song for a Halloween event that’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike
The Man of Steel and his dog Krypto ponder the majesty of planet Earth in a new image from James Gunn’s Superman
Harrison Ford enjoyed his time in the Marvel universe working on Captain America 4, but doesn't have much patience for movie star talk
Harrison Ford shares his thoughts on Marvel and the death of the movie star
joker, paul schrader
Paul Schrader disliked Joker: Folie à Deux so much, he went shopping during the film
View All

About the Author

1975 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Joker: Folie à Deux News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles