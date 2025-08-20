Will Peacemaker make a return to the big screen in the future? James Gunn is keeping his lips sealed

Peacemaker season 2 is locked and loaded and will soon premiere on HBO Max. For those who have seen Superman, the new season will continue the story of the newly established universe. James Gunn explained, “Superman leads directly into Peacemaker… and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it’s incredibly important. Lots of guest stars coming up, lots of characters that are showing up that we’ve already met in Superman. I don’t think there’s anything that I’ve ever done that I love more than this season of Peacemaker, so I’m so excited for people to see it.“

The two characters already started to crossover, as John Cena reprised his role in a cameo in Superman. But will Peacemaker make a true return to the big screen after The Suicide Squad? Deadline reports on Gunn’s answer from a roundtable attended by ComicBook.com. Gunn revealed,





I actually know the answer to that question.”

Then, he jokingly stated,





And I am not at liberty to say under penalty of the Safran punishment, which is a loss of my knuckle. Every time I give away something, Peter Safran will take away another joint of my finger. It’s very painful. He uses a cigar cutter.”

Other members of The Suicide Squad are also question marks. When he was recently asked about Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn possibly returning, Gunn simply teased, “That will be revealed down the line.” However, there is one character from Gunn’s Suicide Squad that he is interested in finding a place for. The director revealed he wants to bring Idris Elba’s Bloodsport back, “I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we’ll see what happens.”