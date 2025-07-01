Movie News

Shout Factory releases the 4K Blu-ray details on Tsui Hark's Peking Opera Blues

It was recently reported that the home video distributor Shout Factory is collaborating with Hong Kong Film Archives to bring you the 4K remastering of the most coveted of Chinese action film classics. The films will include works by Jet Li, Chow Yun-Fat, John Woo, Ringo Lam and Tsui Hark. One of the titles included was Peking Opera Blues from 1986 and Blu-ray.com reports on the new details. Tsui Hark directs with a cast that includes Brigitte Lin, Sally Yeh, Cherie Chung, Kenneth Tsang and Mark Cheng. The new remastered release is due to hit retailers on September 23.

Description: Shout Factory’s Hong Kong Cinema Classics continues to offer movie enthusiasts a treasure trove of must-see film classics from a remarkable era in cinematic history. The goal is to preserve and present these iconic movies in their finest form for fans, both old and new, at home.

Official selection of Berlin International Film Festival 1987 and International Film Festival Rotterdam 1998, Brigitte Lin Ching-Hsia (Chungking Express, Police Story), Sally Yeh Chian-Wen (The Killer, The Man with the Iron Fists), and Cherie Chung (Once A Thief, Zodiac Killers) star in the delightful action comedy from renowned filmmaker Tsui Hark (The Lovers, A Better Tomorrow).

In chaotic 1920’s China, three young women and two young men are thrown together. One young woman grabs a box of jewels during the looting when a warlord takes Peking, and madcap action ensues when the jewels end up at the Peking Opera.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic James Mudge

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release
  • NEW “An Opus For Peking: Starring in a Tsui Hark Classic” – Interview With Actor Mark Cheng
  • NEW “An Operatic Achievement” – Interview With Cinematographer Ray Wong
  • NEW “Hong Kong Confidential” – Inside Peking Opera Blues With Author Grady Hendrix
  • NEW “Peking Provocations” – Interview With Author And Critic David West On The Cinema Of Tsui Hark
  • NEW “Peking History Blues” – Professor Lars Laamann On The Setting And Time Of A Tsui Hark Masterpiece
  • NEWAudio Commentary With Film Critic James Mudge
  • Theatrical Trailer

Source: Blu-ray.com
