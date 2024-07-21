Poll: What’s the best 90s disaster movie?

With Twisters burning up the box office, here at JoBlo, we couldn’t help but get a little nostalgic about a short-lived disaster movie revival that happened in the mid-nineties in the wake of the original Twister. Take our poll below and let us know what your favorite movie is in this mini-cycle. I wasn’t totally sure what to include, so I left the action-driven Speed off the list but including the disaster movie sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control. Take the poll and let us know!

What's the best 90s disaster film? Twister

Dante's Peak

Independence Day

Volcano

Mars Attacks

Hard Rain

Deep Impact

Armageddon

Daylight

Apollo 13

Titanic

Firestorm

Outbreak

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Other Vote