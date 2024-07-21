Poll: What’s the best 90s disaster movie?

With Twisters maybe spawning a disaster movie revival, which nineties-era disaster movie is your favorite?

With Twisters burning up the box office, here at JoBlo, we couldn’t help but get a little nostalgic about a short-lived disaster movie revival that happened in the mid-nineties in the wake of the original Twister. Take our poll below and let us know what your favorite movie is in this mini-cycle. I wasn’t totally sure what to include, so I left the action-driven Speed off the list but including the disaster movie sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control. Take the poll and let us know!

