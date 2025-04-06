Poll: What’s the best Val Kilmer performance?

All week long, we’ve been listing our favorite Val Kilmer movies. Now we want to know what you think!

By

Many of us here at JoBlo were shaken up by the death of Val Kilmer. While his health had been fragile in recent years, he always seemed larger-than-life, and given how young he was (only sixty-five), many of us were in disbelief at the news. One of the most affecting moments for me happened this week at CinemaCon when Tom Cruise, his old co-star, paid tribute to him by requesting we all take a moment of silence.

Earlier this week we listed off ten of our favourite Val Kilmer roles (watch the video above), while Kier also dug into it on the Livestream. However, now it’s your chance to let us know what your favorite is. Take the poll below and let us know!

What's Your Favorite Val Kilmer performance?
Vote

facebook instagram

