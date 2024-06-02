If you didn’t catch it, on Friday night, our own Tyler Nichols, on his Friday Night Frights Live Stream, did an interesting breakdown of the Friday the 13th franchise (embedded below under the poll). He was inspired to do so after watching the recent In a Violent Nature, which is kind of a highbrow take on slasher films, with a very Jason-inspired slasher at the forefront. Here on JoBlo, we’re pretty devoted fans of the original franchise, but which movie is the best? Have your say in our poll, and leave us your thoughts on the franchise as a whole in the comments!
POLL: What’s Your Favorite Friday the 13th movie?
Many folks consider Jason Vorhees the greatest big screen slasher of all time, but what’s his best movie?
About the Author
Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.
Latest Friday the 13th News
Latest Horror News
28 Days Later: Is a 4K release even possible?
28 Days Later was shot in the early days of digital video and sports a unique (but dated) look. Should the new rightsholder tweak it for 4k?
Universal Monsters Franchises Ranked
Before shared universes became a thing, Universal was doing it in the classic Universal Monsters franchise. But which is the best?
POLL: What’s Your Favorite Friday the 13th movie?
Many folks consider Jason Vorhees the greatest big screen slasher of all time, but what’s his best movie?
Winona Ryder says returning as Lydia for Beetlejuice 2 was a “special” experience
Winona Ryder said reprising Lydia Deetz for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a “special experience” and her first time playing a character twice.
Godzilla Minus One gets a surprise Netflix release
Six months after it hit theaters, Godzilla Minus One has been given a surprise digital release on Netflix and on most digital retailers.
Check out JoBlo Horror Originals’ LIVE STREAM!
The JoBlo Horror Originals is launching the third episode of its Friday Night Frights live stream tonight. Come watch and join the party!
Return to Silent Hill teaser trailer reveals first footage from Christophe Gans video game movie
A short teaser trailer for director Christophe Gans’ video game adaptation Return to Silent Hill has made its way online
Trick or Treat (1986) Blu-ray art and special features revealed!
The 1986 horror classic Trick or Treat is getting a new Blu-ray and 4K release, and the case art and details have been revealed
Luna Blaise of Manifest rounds out the cast of the new Jurassic World movie
Luna Blaise of Manifest and Fresh Off the Boat rounds out the cast of the new Jurassic World movie from director Gareth Edwards
Alien: Romulus unveils a new image as Fede Alvarez hypes his blend of Alien and Aliens
A new image from Alien: Romulus makes its way online as director Fede Alvarez discusses the film’s blend of Alien and Aliens
Load more articles
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE