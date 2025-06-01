JoBlo Originals

POLL: What’s Your Favorite Karate Kid Movie?

By
Posted 27 minutes ago
The Karate Kid is getting a 40th anniversary 4K UHD release with VHS-style packaging and commentary by the Cobra Kai creative teamThe Karate Kid is getting a 40th anniversary 4K UHD release with VHS-style packaging and commentary by the Cobra Kai creative team

The weekend sees the release of the sixth Karate Kid film, Karate Kid: Legends. This one tries to string together the continuity of the original 1984 film (and Cobra Kai) with the 2010 reboot led by Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan. While I wrote in my review the many reasons I didn’t think it worked (for one thing, despite sharing a name, Chan doesn’t seem to be playing the same character he did in 2010), audiences liked it, giving it an A-minus CinemaScore, and an opening north of $20 million.

That’s not bad for a forty one year old franchise, which was brilliantly reinvigorated by the excellent streaming series, Cobra Kai, which took the perspective of not only the hero of the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), but also the bad guy – Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). It also introduced a whole host of characters that became fan favorites – none of whom show up in Karate Kid: Legends. 

So, which of the movies is your favorite? The 1984 original is the obvious choice, but Part II probably has the best fights, while III introduces Cobra Kai’s big bad, Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver. The Next Karate Kid, with Hilary Swank, was a flop, but it also marked Pat Morita’s final appearance as Mr. Miyagi, and people always hoped she’d show up on Cobra Kai. Then there’s the 2010 remake – but honestly, it’s not as bad as people remember. I actually think it’s better than Legends.

So take the poll below and let us know what your favorite is!

What's Your Favorite Karate Kid movie?
Vote

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,257 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest The Karate Kid (1984) News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!