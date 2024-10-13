With Joker: Folie a Deux withering away at the box office, it seems likely that Warner Bros and DC are going to want to put a little distance between themselves and Todd Phillips’s disastrous sequel before the Clown Prince of Crime is welcomed back to the big screen (it seems highly unlikely he’ll figure into The Batman Part 2). However, sooner or later the Joker will return, as not one but two actors have won Oscars for playing the role (although Phoenix’s interpretation has been somewhat retconned). It’s just a delicious part to play, isn’t it? But, of all the actors, who was the best? Take the poll below and let us know!
POLL: Who is the best big-screen Joker?
Who was the best big screen Joker? Take the poll and let us know!
About the Author
Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.
Latest Joker: Folie à Deux News
Terrifier 3 on track for a $15 million weekend; Joker 2 might not even come in 2nd at the weekend box office
Box Office Predictions: Could Terrifier 3 beat Joker in the box office battle of the clowns?
Joker: Folie à Deux is already set to release a 4K Blu-ray just in time for Christmas
Joker: Folie à Deux: Todd Phillips wanted “nothing to do with DC”
Latest Movie News
Weekend Box Office: Terrifier 3 easily takes 1st place, Joker 2 falls a record 82% in week 2
Joker 2 is on track to become one of the biggest box office disasters of all time and a cautionary tale for sequel-makers.
POLL: Who is the best big-screen Joker?
Who was the best big screen Joker? Take the poll and let us know!
The Wild Robot sequel already moving forward; hits VOD Tuesday
The Wild Robot director Chris Sanders confirmed that there are indeed talks of a sequel to the DreamWorks hit.
Heath Ledger knew how great his Joker & The Dark Knight would be
Andrew Garfield recalled Heath Ledger being “smug” about 2008’s The Dark Knight, in which he played The Joker.
If Christopher Reeve is the ultimate Superman, who is #2?
Will Reeve, the son of late actor Christopher, says his father is undoubtedly the greatest Superman portrayer ever.
Steven Seagal: His First Five Movies Ranked
While many would say Steven Seagal has become a self-parody, his first five movies are great. Let’s rank them!
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Carrie, Nosferatu, The Substance, Terrifier
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for…
Terrifier 3 on track for a $15 million weekend; Joker 2 might not even come in 2nd at the weekend box office
Terrifier 3 is easily beating Joker: Folie A Deux at the weekend box office, with the Todd Phillips sequel looking at a 3rd place finish.
Terrifier 3 star Lauren LaVera got her start as Anya Taylor-Joy’s body double in Split
Terrifier 3 star Lauren LaVera got her start as Anya Taylor-Joy’s body double in Split, where M. Night Shyamalan encouraged her career.
JoBlo Friday Night Flicks: Our Live Stream Unpacks Joker 2 Bombing!
Tonight! Join Kier Gomes on JoBlo Originals on YouTube for our latest Friday Night Flicks Live Stream at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST.
Load more articles
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE