POLL: Who is the best big-screen Joker?

With Joker: Folie a Deux withering away at the box office, it seems likely that Warner Bros and DC are going to want to put a little distance between themselves and Todd Phillips’s disastrous sequel before the Clown Prince of Crime is welcomed back to the big screen (it seems highly unlikely he’ll figure into The Batman Part 2). However, sooner or later the Joker will return, as not one but two actors have won Oscars for playing the role (although Phoenix’s interpretation has been somewhat retconned). It’s just a delicious part to play, isn’t it? But, of all the actors, who was the best? Take the poll below and let us know!

Who is the best big-screen Joker? Cesar Romero (Batman: The Movie)

Jack Nicholson (Batman '89)

Mark Hamill (Batman: Mask of the Phantasm)

Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight)

Jared Leto (Suicide Squad)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Barry Keoghan (The Batman) Vote