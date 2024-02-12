Poor Things receives a digital release this month, comes to DVD and Blu-ray in March

Poor Things is getting a digital release later this month, and will be reaching Blu-ray (with featurette and deleted scenes) and DVD soon

Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “female Frankenstein” story Poor Things , which stars Emma Stone (Cruella), is a Golden Globe winner and it’s in the running for multiple BAFTAs and Oscars – and soon we’ll be able to watch it in the comfort of our own homes. Searchlight Pictures has announced they’ll be giving Poor Things a digital release on February 27th, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on March 12th.

Scripted by Tony McNamara and based on a novel by Alasdair Gray (pick up a copy HERE), Poor Things is described as being the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation .

Stone is joined in the cast by Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Dr. Godwin Baxter and Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) as Duncan Wedderburn. Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Suzy Bemba (Kandisha), and Christopher Abbott (Possessor) are also in the cast.

When we first heard about Poor Things, all we knew about the story was that it was called a “female Frankenstein” story because after drowning herself to escape her abusive husband, Bella’s brain is replaced by that of her unborn child .

Coming Soon reports that the Blu-ray edition of the film will have the following bonus features:

Featurettes: Possessing Beauty – The Making of Poor Things. Join Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, cast and crew in the making of this fantastical film. Explore the costumes, makeup and prosthetics in detail. Take a tour with Willem Dafoe and see how Godwin and Bella’s home mirrors and accommodates them both.

Deleted Things: Brothel Doctor – Alfie’s Chapter – Bella’s Notebook

Are you looking forward to watching Poor Things when it gets its digital release, or on Blu-ray / DVD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.