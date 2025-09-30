Prime Video picks up The Gray House, a Civil War drama produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman

Kevin Costner’s big gamble with his epic western series, Horizon: An American Saga, may have crashed for the time being, but the actor/director isn’t done telling the story of American history. As far as Horizon goes, we recently asked about what happened to the jettisoned Chapter 2, as our EIC Chris Bumbray said, “Whatever the case, Horizon: Chapter 2 is complete, with it having been shown at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned positive reviews. It also screened at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in January. One of the people who saw it there was Quentin Tarantino who, on his VIdeo Archives Podcast, expressed admiration for the film.”

Costner won’t be the star, but he produces a new American history series set during the Civil War, titled The Gray House. He produces the project along with Morgan Freeman and Deadline is reporting that Prime Video has snatched up the show for their streaming platform. The plot of the eight-part limited series tells the story of a network of female spies who help turn the tide of the war. It is set to stream on Prime Video in early 2026. The Gray House stars Mary-Louise Parker (The West Wing), Daisy Head (Harlots), Amethyst Davis (Kindred) and Ben Vereen (Roots). Additional cast includes Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, Sam Trammell and Keith David.

Per Deadline, “The drama focuses on the true story of a group of unsung women, a Virginia socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved sister-in-arms, and the city’s most notorious courtesan. They operate deep inside the corridors of Confederate power and transform an underground railroad into an effective underground spy network, risking life and liberty.”

Roland Joffe is on board as the director of this project. Leslie Greif, who previously brought us the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, penned episodes of the show with Darrell Fetty and John Sayles. Greif and his company, Big Dreams Entertainment, is also a producer along with Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment and his Revelations business partner Lori McCreary, Costner’s Territory Pictures, Rod Lake and Howard Kaplan. The project comes from Republic Pictures, which is a division of Paramount. Deadline also gave us a first look at the poster, which you can take a gander at below.