Simon Pegg on Quentin Tarantino’s “bats*** crazy” Star Trek movie

Quentin Tarantino once dreamed up a concept for a Star Trek movie — and it got a lot further than you might think. The project ultimately never took off, but at Fan Expo Boston, Simon Pegg revealed (via Collider) that J.J. Abrams and producer Lindsey Weber gave him a full breakdown of the idea… and it was every bit as wild as he’d imagined.

“ That was what we call in the business batshit crazy, ” Pegg said. “ It was everything you would expect a Quentin Tarantino ‘Star Trek’ script to be. “

While Pegg seemed interested in seeing a Star Trek movie from Tarantino, he wasn’t sure how fans would have reacted. “ I think it would have been such an incredible sort of curio to see Star Trek through his lens, ” he said. “ I don’t know how it would have gone over with the fans, but it certainly would have been an interesting thing. “

While details on the script have been scarce, it was widely believed to be set in a 1930s gangster world, seemingly inspired by A Piece of the Action, a classic episode from The Original Series. The project even had a writers’ room assembled, with Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) tapped to pen the final script. Smith later said that Tarantino might have moved ahead with the Star Trek movie if it weren’t for the self-imposed limit on his filmography.

“ Quentin and I went back and forth, he was gonna do some stuff on it, and then he started worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial number of films, ” Smith explained. “ I remember we were talking, and he goes, ‘If I can just wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?’ And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk. ” While Smith hopes it gets made one of these days, he doesn’t see it happening, which is a shame because he claims it “ would be the greatest Star Trek film. “

I’m still not convinced that Tarantino and Star Trek would have been a good fit, but I would still love to see what he had cooked up.