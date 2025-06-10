Rachel Brosnahan lands the lead role in Presumed Innocent season 2

Back in 1990, Harrison Ford starred in the legal thriller Presumed Innocent, which was based on the best-selling novel by Scott Turow. It was a critical success and the eighth-highest-grossing film of the year, so of course someone was going to cash in on the title someday. It took thirty-four years, but last year we got a new Presumed Innocent in the form of an eight-episode TV series, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, on Apple TV+. The show was well-received (you can read our 8/10 review HERE) and quickly became the most-viewed drama ever on Apple TV+, so it was renewed for a second season, the idea being that the series will now take the anthology route. Presumed Innocent season 2 won’t have anything to do with the Scott Turow source material of the previous season, but it does have a great lead: Rachel Brosnahan, who racked up a lot of award nominations and wins for her performance in the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has signed on to star in and executive produce the second season of Presumed Innocent.

Leaving Turow stories behind completely, Presumed Innocent season 2 is said to be based on Dissection of a Murder, a novel by Jo Murray that will be published in July 2026. According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of the show’s plot are being kept under wraps, but we do have the novel’s description to give us some clues: A dead judge. A silent defendant. And a courtroom full of liars. When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her. To make things worse, he’s refusing to talk. How is she supposed to prove herself on what appears to be an unwinnable case? Losing is not an option. She must find the most persuasive argument. Trials aren’t won by convincing judges or fellow barristers – they’re all about convincing a jury. Suddenly, Leila finds herself fighting not only to keep Jack out of prison, but also to keep her own secrets buried. It’s true what they say – there are two sides to every story. Guilty or not guilty? You decide…

Bad Robot and David E. Kelley Productions produce Presumed Innocent in association with Warner Bros. TV. David E. Kelley and Erica Lipez are co-showrunners on season 2, executive producing with J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich of Bad Robot, Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions, Gyllenhaal of Nine Stories, and Brosnahan. Turow is a co-executive producer.

If the series continues and wants to circle back to Gyllenhaal’s character Rusty Sabich someday, Turow has written more novels about the guy: Innocent (which was made into TV movie starring Bill Pullman back in 2011) and Presumed Guilty, which was just published at the start of this year.

While we wait for Presumed Innocent season 2, Rachel Brosnahan will be seen in James Gunn’s Superman, which reaches theatres on July 11 and features Brosnahan in the role of Lois Lane.

