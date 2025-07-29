Presumed Innocent season 2: Jack Reynor to star alongside Rachel Brosnahan in Apple TV+ series

According to Deadline, Jack Reynor is set to join Rachel Brosnahan (Superman) in the second season of Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent.

The first season of the legal thriller was based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow, but the second will be based on Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray, which will be published next year. Although the logline for the series remains under wraps, the synopsis for the novel reads: “ When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her. “

Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the first season as a prosecutor who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague with whom he was having an affair. The series was intended to be a one-and-done miniseries, but its success led Apple to renew it for a second season. Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan.

“ Presumed Innocent is an excellent drama designed for adults that does not try to be a psychosexual thriller or a procedural mystery but incorporates elements of both in an engaging and emotionally powerful story, ” he wrote in his review. “ Heavy on the legal jargon and more technically focused than a John Grisham story, Scott Turow’s novel takes what could have been a pulpy tale along Disclosure or Fatal Attraction. Instead, it gets elevated from pop fiction to more, thanks to David E. Kelley’s character-centric approach. “