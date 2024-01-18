Radio Silence and Project X team with MRC for a slate of horror and thriller films

Radio Silence Productions and Project X Entertainment, which were behind the revival of the Scream franchise with Scream (2022) and last year’s Scream VI, have formed a joint financing pact with studio MRC to fund and produce horror and thriller features, Variety reports. As part of this deal, the companies are aiming to produce two or three genre movies every year.

Radio Silence and Project X also collaborated on Ready or Not and the upcoming Universal vampire movie Abigail (formerly known as Dracula’s Daughter). As for MRC, that studio has been behind such films as Knives Out, Devil, Baby Driver, The Blackening, Saltburn, American Fiction, and Self Reliance.

Radio Silence members Chad Villella, Tyler Gillett, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin provided the following statement: “ To be able to formalize our alliance with Project X and work with a studio in MRC that champions original and fresh films couldn’t be more exciting to us as storytellers. We look forward to championing original movies for a global horror and thriller audience and hope to create new franchises for genre enthusiasts for years to come. “

Project X Entertainment co-founders, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein added: “ Our partnership with Radio Silence, combined with MRC’s stellar track-record, innovative deal-making and creative and production support, will enable us to explore new horizons in this type of filmmaking and become a one-stop shop for creative talent in this space. Not only have we been fortunate to work together on a number of films, but we have become a family who enjoys making movies together in a business which otherwise likes to throw you a challenge at every turn. “

And MRC’s Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman had this to say: “ We are thrilled and honored to join forces with these two companies who share a love of fun and distinctive films. It is rare to find partners so like-minded and entrepreneurial and we are excited to make a bunch of movies together! “

As they develop projects together, Radio Silence, Project X, and MRC will be prioritizing creativity and storytelling over larger budgets, and aim to work with both rising and established filmmakers.

