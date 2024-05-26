Rahul Kohli was passed over for Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four

Rahul Kohli says he still thinks about how he was passed over for Pedro Pascal in the MCU’s The Fantastic Four.

When the cast of next year’s The Fantastic Four was announced, a lot of people – including our readers – were left underwhelmed. One decision that failed to push much interest was Pedro Pascal, who was cast as Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic. We all love Pascal but one does have to wonder what somebody else could do with the role; and certainly there were a lot of other names that were either considered or wanted it. One in the latter camp is Rahul Kohli, better known for TV work for Mike Flanagan.

Rahul Kohli recently recalled being passed over for one of the lead roles in The Fantastic Four, saying it represents where he is in his career. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it but I didn’t get it, is the important thing. But on good days, I see the Constantine. It will flare up once and again. And, I love all of them. On good days, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m wanted!’ People really want to see. You’re the guy that people will shout out for anything.” At the same time, he added, “On bad days, ‘It’s a reminder that you’re not the guy. You’re not there. These are the roles you’ll never get.’ So, it’s sweet and it’s perspective. It’s how you feel about yourself.”

Rahul Kohli has very little movie experience but has made his mark on the small screen through comic adaptation iZombie, horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Fall of the House of Usher, and Hulu’s Death and Other Details. No doubt his time is coming but it still must be tough to have lost out to an established name such as Pedro Pascal.

But a premiere name is exactly what Marvel needs as they look to restore confidence in their fanbase ahead of Phase Six, which will launch with The Fantastic Four. Rounding out the titular superheroes are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing. Javier Bardem is reportedly in talks to play Galactus.

