Captain America: Brave New World director says seeing Red Hulk for the first time was surreal, incredible, exciting

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reach theatres on February 14, 2025 – and when this one reaches the big screen, viewers are going to be treated to the sight of new Captain America Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie and formerly known as Falcon) taking on a rampaging Red Hulk. During an interview with Fandango, director Julius Onah revealed that, when he got to see Red Hulk on the screen for the first time, it was surreal, incredible, and exciting.

Captain America: Brave New World went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. In December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November. It was said that the reshoots were primarily done to rework three major action sequences – and this included adding Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society, while also dropping a Serpent Society character that was played by wrestler Seth Rollins.

Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Rob Edwards crafted the story for the film. Onah receives screenplay credit alongside Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton (Orton being the writer who was brought on for the reshoots).

Onah told Fandango (with thanks to Games Radar for the transcription), “ (Seeing Red Hulk was) surreal, it’s incredible, it’s exciting. I gotta tell you, when Red Hulk first became a possibility in this film, I just smiled. I was smiling like a kid, and that’s when I knew it was the right idea and right moment to put it out into the world. … The Hulk character is such an expression of pure id, but there’s something about a rage Hulk that’s so relatable and so exciting for an audience as well. But there’s also a real thematic core to the expression of that anger in this film and what it means about the conflict at the center of this film. It’s not just the inner kid in me who is excited about it, it’s also the director and the storyteller in me who is also excited about where this goes. “

