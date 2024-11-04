Early reactions for the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Christmas movie, Red One, drop online

Christmas has come early for Red One as reactions hit social media, but will it be getting what it wants or a lump of coal?

Amazon-MGM is plotting its own tentpole franchise, with one of its biggest-ever theatrical films, Red One, due to hit theatres on November 15th, just in time for Christmas. With an estimated $250 million price tag, the studio will have to overcome bad buzz from behind the scenes for it to become the franchise it is no doubt hoping for. You can watch the new trailer in the embed above. In it, Dwayne Johnson plays the North Pole’s Head of Security, who has to team with an infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to save Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons), who’s been kidnapped by evil forces hoping to end Christmas.

Early reactions to the holiday action film have dropped online. Does it live up to the bad buzz? Junior Felix would post, “GUYS! I had a BLAST with #RedOneMovie !! It’s funny, full of great action and even better characters. In a time when we truly need some good cheer in this world, RED ONE brings it and then some! Oh and the world building is some of the best I’ve seen in a while!”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sim makes no bones about the absurdity of the movie as he writes, “RED ONE is one of the most ridiculous Christmas movies I’ve ever seen. Occasionally enjoyable, but Jake Kasdan directs this outrageous premise like a very serious action thriller, only ever pausing to have Chris Evans’s character scream, “What is happening?!” every few minutes. Mind-numbing stupidity, absurdly expensive, and somehow cheap-looking at times. #RedOneMovie“

RED ONE is one of the most ridiculous Christmas movies I’ve ever seen.



Hunter Bolding would become overtaken with so much Christmas spirit that he was able to overlook its faults, “I’d love to say how bad I thought Red One was, but to be honest, some holiday cheer came over me, and it ended up as a fun romp through the North Pole. Very cute. #RedOne”

Kevin Fenix would full-on glow about this movie, as he said, “#RedOne is pure Christmas magic! Fun, funny, and full of what makes it the most magical time of the year. Also, unexpectedly amazing world building that begs further exploration, and a surprisingly emotional performance by @TheRock that genuinely had me shed a few tears”

Kristen Maldonado would also be wowed by Red One‘s world-building around the known lore of Santa Claus and the North Pole. She writes, “#RedOne is an action-packed holiday showdown, but my favorite part had to be the mythology introduced! They level up the holiday magic we know and love, while adding a fresh perspective with mythological characters we don’t often see represented. A blast for the whole family!”



Meanwhile, Matt Neglia looks to be agreeing with the bad buzz as he feels that all the ridiculousness has caused the film to fall short, “Putting RED ONE on the naughty list for 2024. Unfunny and visually repulsive, even the action lacks excitement & entertainment. The only watchable scene features Kristofer Hivju in full-body prosthetics as Krampus, slapping the coal out of Dwayne Johnson. Nearly everyone appears embarrassed to be there, delivering ridiculous dialogue about rescuing Santa, saving Christmas, and spreading holiday cheer—all while Chris Evans exasperatedly yells “What?!” at each new plot development, gadget or mythological power. An eye-rolling, overproduced waste of both talent and budget.”

Dwayne Johnson reunites with his Jumanji writer/director, Jake Kasdan, for this movie. The Jumanji movies were received well and became hits at the box office. The fact that Red One is directed by Kasdan, whose Jumanji movies were smash hits for Sony, points towards this potentially being a big success. However, Johnson’s track record at the box office has been mixed as of late, with Black Adam seen as a disappointment, although his Red Notice still ranks as Netflix’s most popular movie ever.

