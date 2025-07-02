Relay: Riz Ahmed tries to “fix” Lily James’ whistleblowing scandal in thrilling full trailer

Having premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, it’s been a while since we heard any news on Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie’s latest movie, Relay. But now we have the full trailer ahead of its release next month.

In the trailer for Relay, we see Lily James’s Sarah in desperate need of help when she comes into possession of potentially dangerous documents, being redirected to a man who we hear say, “I help people who see things they shouldn’t have. Maybe they should have looked the other way but they can’t.” What follows is a web of paranoia and intrigue that seems to call back to a genre of thriller that seems almost non-existent now.

Here is the official plot synopsis, as per Bleecker Street: “In RELAY, Riz Ahmed plays a world class “fixer” who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. He keeps his identity a secret through meticulous planning and always follows an exacting set of rules. But when a message arrives one day from a potential client (Lily James), needing his protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change.”

Written by Justin Piasecki, Relay was actually on the 2019 Black List – the annual list of best unproduced screenplays floating around Hollywood – under the title The Broker. With a cast headed by Ahmed, James and Sam Worthington, Relay looks like the sort of thriller aimed at adults that is too sorely missing in theatrical releases. Relay hits theaters on August 22nd.

Outside of Relay, David Mackenzie also has Fuze lined up, about a time-sensitive evacuation surrounding an undetonated bomb in the middle of a London construction site. That movie also stars Worthington, who is joined in the cast by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James. Ahmed has also signed on for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s next feature, while James will appear in Takashi Miike’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

What did you think of the trailer for David Mackenzie’s Relay? Would you check it out on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section below.