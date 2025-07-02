Movie Trailers

Relay: Riz Ahmed tries to “fix” Lily James’ whistleblowing scandal in thrilling full trailer

By
Posted 2 hours ago
relayrelay

Having premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, it’s been a while since we heard any news on Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie’s latest movie, Relay. But now we have the full trailer ahead of its release next month.

In the trailer for Relay, we see Lily James’s Sarah in desperate need of help when she comes into possession of potentially dangerous documents, being redirected to a man who we hear say, “I help people who see things they shouldn’t have. Maybe they should have looked the other way but they can’t.” What follows is a web of paranoia and intrigue that seems to call back to a genre of thriller that seems almost non-existent now.

Here is the official plot synopsis, as per Bleecker Street: “In RELAY, Riz Ahmed plays a world class “fixer” who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. He keeps his identity a secret through meticulous planning and always follows an exacting set of rules. But when a message arrives one day from a potential client (Lily James), needing his protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change.”

Written by Justin Piasecki, Relay was actually on the 2019 Black List – the annual list of best unproduced screenplays floating around Hollywood – under the title The Broker. With a cast headed by Ahmed, James and Sam Worthington, Relay looks like the sort of thriller aimed at adults that is too sorely missing in theatrical releases. Relay hits theaters on August 22nd.

Outside of Relay, David Mackenzie also has Fuze lined up, about a time-sensitive evacuation surrounding an undetonated bomb in the middle of a London construction site. That movie also stars Worthington, who is joined in the cast by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James. Ahmed has also signed on for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s next feature, while James will appear in Takashi Miike’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

What did you think of the trailer for David Mackenzie’s Relay? Would you check it out on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bleecker Street
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,861 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest David Mackenzie News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Superman
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!