Robert Downey Jr. ready to sue — even from beyond the grave — if AI likeness is used

Robert Downey Jr. has laid out his plan to defend himself against AI, ensuring he has lawsuits lined up even after his death.

There are celebrities who are concerned over the future of AI and EDBR (employment-based digital replica), and then there is Robert Downey Jr. Not only is RDJ not worried about AI affecting his life as it is, but he doesn’t see it being an issue beyond the grave, either.

Appearing on journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast, Robert Downey Jr. said that he is too wrapped in a little thing called life to be concerned with whatever artificial intelligence is doing. “There’s two tracks. How do I feel about everything that’s going on? I feel about it minimally because I have an actual emotional life that’s occurring that doesn’t have a lot of room for that.”

OK, so Robert Downey Jr. is too busy to worry about that particular aspect of the business right now, but what about planning for the future? One of most controversial elements of artificial intelligence is using one’s likeness after their death, especially if such an addendum ever gets worked into contracts amid any union negotiations. RDJ’s plan for that? Lawyer up. “And I would like to here state that I intend to sue all future executives. Just on spec.”

But Robert Downey Jr. also knows that the studio that helped resurrect his career, Marvel, wouldn’t do him dirty. “To go back to the MCU. I am not worried about them hijacking my character’s soul, because there’s like three or four guys and gals who make all the decisions there anyway, and they would never do that to me, with or without me.” Considering they have gone ahead and cast him as a completely different character for the forthcoming Avengers movies, it does appear Marvel will give him pretty much anything – and any sized paycheck – he wants, fully respecting his contributions.

All of this talk of AI has grown exhausting, but we know at this point that it’s simply not leaving Hollywood. Instead, the industry needs people like Robert Downey Jr., who will stand up and say that the future of artificial intelligence is indeed a threat and that those with enough power need to do what they can to stop it. You know, like The Avengers!

Do you think major Hollywood players need to take a bigger stand against AI or will their impact not be felt with the ever-evolving tech?



