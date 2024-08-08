Sally Field recalls the time the extraordinary Robin Williams arranged for her to leave the set of Mrs. Doubtfire to address a family tragedy

It’s been ten years since the world lost the legendary Robin Williams, a loving father, kind soul, and gift to stage and screen. Authorities ruled Williams’ death a suicide, leaving audiences, friends, and family stunned by such unfortunate events. According to Williams’ widow, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had struggled with depression, anxiety, and increasing paranoia. While some say they noticed the gifted actor’s decline, the world remained shocked by his death.

To honor his lasting memory, Vanity Fair spoke with many of Williams’ co-stars, friends, and admirers about their best and most heart-warming memories of Robin, resulting in a touching collection of tributes that could leave you with a smile on your face.

Speaking with Sally Field, who starred alongside Robin in 1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire, the actress shared a story about Robin’s reaction to her father’s passing while filming the classic comedy. Field learned about her father’s passing on a busy day of filming and wanted to maintain the process. Once Williams learned about the sad news, he arranged for Field to leave the set to grieve appropriately. “I never shared this story before,” Field said. “I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene. My father had a stroke a couple of years before, and was in a nursing facility. I got a phone call from the doctor saying my father had passed — a massive stroke. He asked if I wanted them to put him on the resuscitator. I said, ‘No, he did not want that. Just let him go. And please lean down and say, “Sally says goodbye.”

“I was of course beside myself,” Field continued. “I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you okay?'” When Field told him what had happened, the world stopped, with Williams politely insisting, “Oh my God, we need to get you out here right now.” Robins spoke with Mrs. Doubtfire director Christopher Columbus about rearranging the schedule and ensuring Sally was clear to leave.

“And he made it happen — they shot around me the rest of the day,” Field said. “I could go back to my house, call my brother and make arrangements. It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive.”

When people ask me which celebrity death has affected me the most, my answer is always, without question, Robin Williams. I first fell in love with Robin when I was just a child, thanks to Robert Altman’s Popeye. From then on, I followed his work as best as possible by watching films like Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Cadilac Man, and Awakenings. Years later, Mr. Williams would star in some of my favorite movies, including The Fisher King, The Birdcage, and my all-time favorite, Death to Smoochy.

What are some of your favorite memories related to Robin Williams? Let us know in the comments section below.