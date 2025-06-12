Vanessa Kirby and Sebastian Stan to confront privilege, power, and desire in an adaptation of Amy Taylor’s Ruins

Two esteemed members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vanessa Kirby (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Crown, Napoleon) and Sebastian Stan (Thunderbolts*, The Apprentice, A Different Man), will join forces for a new kind of drama when Miramax brings an adaptation of Amy Taylor’s upcoming second novel Ruins to theaters.

Deadline says Scott Free put the package together, which has Kirby producing through her Aluna Entertainment banner alongside Stan and Linden Entertainment.

Here’s the official description for Amy Taylor’s Ruins courtesy of Penguin Random House:

At a crossroads in their lives, a couple arrives in Greece to house-sit for a friend. Emma is searching for a meaningful next step beyond work or starting a family, and Julian is struggling to come to terms with the failure of his academic career. Their visions for the future seem to be pulling them in different directions, and they hope that this summer away will help them mend their frayed connection.

Emma and Julian’s plans take an unexpected turn when they meet Lena, an enigmatic young Greek woman, who presents an opportunity for them to explore their relationship in uncharted and excitingly risky ways. However, as the heat in the city grows stifling, Emma and Julian find themselves far more entangled in Lena’s life than they’d bargained for. Engaged in a three-way struggle for control, Emma, Julian, and Lena are suddenly faced with consequences far greater—and far more explosive—than they could have predicted.

Voyeuristic and thrilling, Ruins delivers the drama of a modern Greek tragedy while exposing the tensions between privilege and power, desire and intimacy.

You can catch Sebastian Stan reprising his iconic role as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* or in Captain America: Brave New World, now streaming on Disney+. As for Vanessa Kirby, she’s playing one of my favorite Marvel characters, Sue Storm-Richards, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, coming to theaters on July 25, 2025. In First Steps, Marvel’s First Family must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic herald, Silver Surfer. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directs First Steps, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, and more.

