Runner: Owen Wilson to play a medical courier locked in a race against time opposite Reacher’s Alan Ritchson

Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson must deliver an organ to a seven-year-old girl before time runs out in the upcoming action drama Runner.

Owen Wilson needs a new pair of running sneakers. Why? Because he will need them for a race against the clock in the upcoming action drama Runner. Joining Wilson for the forthcoming feature is Reacher and Fast X star Alan Ritchson. Scott Waugh (Expend4bles, Need for Speed) directs Runner from a Black List script by Tommy White and Miles Hubley.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Runner “follows Hank Malone (Ritchson), a high-end courier who has three hours to transport an organ to save a seven-year-old girl in need of an immediate transplant. The seemingly simple mission turns deadly when the leader of a notorious crime syndicate becomes hell-bent on claiming the organ.”

Owen Wilson plays Ben in Runner, the “medical courier that Ritchson is begrudgingly forced to transport and protect.”

“This pairing is something I believe audiences have been hungry for, and we strive to achieve the unexpected from the page-turner script that Miles and Tommy delivered,” Scott Waugh said about Wilson and Ritchson joining forces for Runner.

After playing Mobius in Marvel Studios’ Loki, Owen Wilson joined the Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter podcast cast. He’s got two projects on the go, including the upcoming Matt Rife comedy Rolling Loud. It revolves around a father who makes a lousy parenting choice by taking his young son to a wild hip-hop festival. This leads to chaos as they navigate crowds, security, and family dynamics with eccentric companions. Wilson also plays Pryce Cahill opposite Marc Maron’s Mitts in the upcoming sports comedy series Rambler. It focuses on an over-the-hill ex-golfer, fired from his job, who sees hope in coaching a troubled teen prodigy after his wife leaves him, staking his future on the youth’s success.

The third season of Prime Video’s Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, premieres on February 20. Elsewhere, Ritchson stars alongside Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, Ben McKenzie, and Pablo Schreiber in Motor City. The action thriller occurs in 1970s Detroit, where Miller falls in love with a local gangster girl. In retaliation, the gangster enacts a frame job to send the innocent man to prison. Life ruined, Miller plots a revenge campaign against the man who took his girl away.

Do Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson make a good pairing for Runner?