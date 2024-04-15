The Woman in the Yard: Russell Hornsby joins thriller from Blumhouse and Jaume Collet-Serra

Russell Hornsby is joining Danielle Deadwyler in the thriller The Woman in the Yard, from Blumhouse and Jaume Collet-Serra

The thriller The Woman in the Yard , which is coming our way from Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, and director Jaume Collet-Serra, was once set to reach theatres on January 10, 2025, but it was recently bumped off the Universal release slate entirely to make room for another Blumhouse / Universal collaboration, the Wolf Man reboot directed by Leigh Whannell. (Wolf Man is now scheduled for a January 17 release.) The release date shake-up isn’t slowing down The Woman in the Yard‘s momentum, though. Deadline reports that the project has just added another cast member: Russell Hornsby of The Hate U Give and Fences.

Hornsby joins the previously announced Danielle Deadwyler of The Devil to Pay and Till in the cast. Okwui Okpokwasili of The Exorcist: Believer and I Am Legend is also in there.

The Woman in the Yard has been written by Sam Stefanak, who was previously a staff writer and story editor on the Netflix animated series F Is for Family, but details on the story are being kept under wraps.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum told Variety that he has been looking for the right project to do with Collet-Serra for over a decade. He said, “ The Woman in the Yard is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. “

Blum and Stephanie Allain are producing the film, while Collet-Serra and Deadwyler executive produce alongside Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Mora. Haley Pigman and Jungyoon Kim are overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Collet-Serra most recently directed the DC Comics-inspired superhero movie Black Adam. His other directing credits include Jungle Cruise, The Commuter, The Shallows, Run All Night, Non-Stop, Unknown, Orphan, Goal II: Living the Dream, and the 2005 version of House of Wax. He’s currently in post-production on the Netflix thriller Carry On, which also happens to have Deadwyler in the cast.

In addition to The Hate U Give and Fences, Hornsby’s credits include BMF, Mike, Lost in Space, The Affair, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Creed II, Grimm, Lincoln Heights, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and many more.

Are you interested in The Woman in the Yard? What do you think of Russell Hornsby joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.